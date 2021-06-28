For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
