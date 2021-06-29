For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
