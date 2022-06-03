Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Saturday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.