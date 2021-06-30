Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
