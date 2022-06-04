This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in North Plat…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 1…
North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees t…