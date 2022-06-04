Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.