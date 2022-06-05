 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

