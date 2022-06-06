Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. North Platte folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.