For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
