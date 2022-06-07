Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.