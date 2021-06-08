Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 67F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.66. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.