This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot …
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.