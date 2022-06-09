 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

