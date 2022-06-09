This evening in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
