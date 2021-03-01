North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
