Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.