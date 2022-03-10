 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: A few clouds. Low near 5F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News