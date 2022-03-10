This evening in North Platte: A few clouds. Low near 5F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
