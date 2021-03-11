For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte