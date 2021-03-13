Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in North Platte, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 28 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
