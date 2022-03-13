 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

