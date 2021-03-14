Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.