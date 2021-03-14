 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News