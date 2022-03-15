Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
