Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.