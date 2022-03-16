This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 10 degrees is today's low. It should be…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s t…