 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News