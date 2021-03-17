This evening's outlook for North Platte: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
