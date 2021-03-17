 Skip to main content
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

