Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

