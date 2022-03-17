Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 10 degrees is today's low. It should be…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s t…