Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.