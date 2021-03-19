 Skip to main content
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

