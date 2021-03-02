Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.