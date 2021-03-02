North Platte's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 …
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect …
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Exp…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to …
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 deg…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. Today's forecasted low t…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…