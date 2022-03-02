For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
