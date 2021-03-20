Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Variable cloudiness and windy. Low near 40F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.