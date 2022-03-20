 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News