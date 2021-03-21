North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Thursday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Looking ahe…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 deg…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…