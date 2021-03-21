 Skip to main content
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

