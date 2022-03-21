 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

