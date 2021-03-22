 Skip to main content
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

