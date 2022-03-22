Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
