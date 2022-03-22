 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News