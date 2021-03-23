North Platte's evening forecast: Windy with showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
