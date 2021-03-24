Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.