This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Thursday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. …
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Looking ahe…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 1…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see c…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today…