Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
