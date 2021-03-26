Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.