Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.