This evening in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte