Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

