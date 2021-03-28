Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.