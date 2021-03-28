North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.