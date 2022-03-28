Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.