Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.