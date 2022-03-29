This evening in North Platte: Showers in the evening then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
Temps will be warmer across the state Monday, but another cold front will be arriving Tuesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out for southeastern Nebraska. Full details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It should…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.