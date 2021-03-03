Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.