Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in North Platte. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

