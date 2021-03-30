Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low around 20F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.