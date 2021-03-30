Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low around 20F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, dec…
For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see thund…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today…
For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 5…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Thursday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Pa…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Looking ahe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…