Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.