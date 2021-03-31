Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 24F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.