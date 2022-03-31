This evening in North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
Temps will be warmer across the state Monday, but another cold front will be arriving Tuesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out for southeastern Nebraska. Full details in our updated forecast.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It should…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …